Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
HOWL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 57,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,041. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.
Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.
