Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HOWL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 57,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,041. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

