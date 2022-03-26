Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNX) Insider Purchases A$34,200.00 in Stock

Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNX – Get Rating) insider Zheng (Kobe) Li acquired 300,000 shares of Wellnex Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,200.00 ($25,333.33).

Get Wellnex Life alerts:

About Wellnex Life (Get Rating)

Wellnex Life Limited engages in the manufacture and distribution of health and wellness products in Australia. It offers Uganic branded organic nutritional milk products; Simply 7 branded lentil chips; iron gummies; Wakey Wakey branded energy gummies; Little Innoscents branded organic baby skincare products; Wagner Liquigesic branded soft gel ibuprofen + paracetamol; Compeed branded plasters; EllaOne branded contraception medicine; and Performance Inspired branded nutrition and supplements products, as well as aromatherapy essential oils and domestic cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Wellnex Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellnex Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.