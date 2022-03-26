WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) versus Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Critical Review

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) and WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Via Renewables and WEC Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A WEC Energy Group 0 6 4 0 2.40

WEC Energy Group has a consensus target price of $100.22, suggesting a potential upside of 2.19%. Given WEC Energy Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WEC Energy Group is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Via Renewables and WEC Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.73 $5.20 million ($0.22) -36.68 WEC Energy Group $8.32 billion 3.72 $1.30 billion $4.11 23.86

WEC Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEC Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Via Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of WEC Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Via Renewables shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of WEC Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Via Renewables and WEC Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 1.32% 7.95% 1.40% WEC Energy Group 15.64% 11.80% 3.41%

Risk and Volatility

Via Renewables has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEC Energy Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. WEC Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Via Renewables pays out -331.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WEC Energy Group pays out 70.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Via Renewables is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

WEC Energy Group beats Via Renewables on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Via Renewables (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations. The Illinois segment deals with natural gas utility and non-utility activities. The Other States segment pertains to natural gas operations of the firm’s subsidiaries. The Electric Transmission segment holds interests in state regulatory commissions. The Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segment includes Wisconsin Electric Power, which owns and leases generating facilities. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the firm’s administrative and holding activities. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

