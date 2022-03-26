Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Trading Up 4.1%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $203.00 and last traded at $203.00. Approximately 530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.00.
The firm has a market cap of $163.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.10 and its 200-day moving average is $155.66.
About Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC)
