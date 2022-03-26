Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Trading Up 4.1%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $203.00 and last traded at $203.00. Approximately 530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.00.

The firm has a market cap of $163.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.10 and its 200-day moving average is $155.66.

About Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC)

Webco Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of carbon, stainless steel, nickel alloys, titanium, and custom products. It also offers steel tubing solutions such air cooler, air heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condensing, feed water heater, and heat exchanger for mechanical, OEM, pressure, and structural requirement.

