Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $180.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.59. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $156.27 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

