Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 564 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $69,390,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,296,000 after buying an additional 686,201 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after buying an additional 665,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 681,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,965,000 after buying an additional 501,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

