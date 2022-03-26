Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

