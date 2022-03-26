Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

