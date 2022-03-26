Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $362,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV opened at $89.51 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $107.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

