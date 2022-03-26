Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.65.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $162.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.07. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

