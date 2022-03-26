Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.08 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $144.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

