Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Director Brian E. Keeley Sells 11,000 Shares

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $298.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.50 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.95 and its 200 day moving average is $288.90.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Watsco by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.