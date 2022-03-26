Warp Finance Price Down 10.8% This Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $550,407.22 and $72,130.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $117.76 or 0.00265498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002356 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

