Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day moving average is $142.09. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,028,635 shares of company stock worth $279,749,005 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

