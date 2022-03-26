Wallington Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wallington Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 65,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 527,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $114,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $218.43. 4,992,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,298. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

