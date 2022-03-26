Waage Christian Sells 10,722 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $95,533.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GOSS stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $663.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,059,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,197,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 566,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

