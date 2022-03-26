Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $239.61 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $239.61 million and $15.81 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for about $10.03 or 0.00022589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

