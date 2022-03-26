Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Price Target Raised to C$0.55

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.55 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
VM opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.75 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.
