Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Price Target Raised to C$0.55

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.55 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VM opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.75 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

