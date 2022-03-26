Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Sells $36,583.77 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VYGR opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

