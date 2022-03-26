Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives $63.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale began coverage on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vonovia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $48.54. 3,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274. Vonovia has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $72.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.