Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($2.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Volcon stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 290,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,506. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08. Volcon has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Volcon alerts:

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Volcon in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Volcon Inc ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.