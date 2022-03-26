Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VTSCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

VTSCY stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and manufactures powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. It offers electronic control units, electronic systems, low-voltage electrification solutions, high-voltage drive solutions, charging technology, and fuel cell technology products, as well as thermal management products in the electric/hybrid vehicles; air management, fluid and evaporation management, combustion and exhaust gas after-treatment, and transmission products; and vehicle access systems.

