Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.43. 4,992,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.