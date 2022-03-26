Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.02).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 178.35 ($2.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.88). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.98.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,535.55).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

