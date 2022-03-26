Vincerx Pharma’s (VINC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VINC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $20.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

