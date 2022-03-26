Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 768,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

