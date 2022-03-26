Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Via Renewables from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIA. FMR LLC raised its position in Via Renewables by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

