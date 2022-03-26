Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Via Renewables from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.04.
About Via Renewables (Get Rating)
Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Via Renewables (VIA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.