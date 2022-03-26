Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Vertical Research restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.35.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 482,962 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Vertiv by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,443,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.