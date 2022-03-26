Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

