Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,790 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 207,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 36,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.