Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,351. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 12,021.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vera Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
