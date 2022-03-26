Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.63 million.

VRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $261.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

