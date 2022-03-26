Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.84. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 1,183 shares trading hands.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

