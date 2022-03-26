Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ventyx Biosciences (Get Rating)
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.
