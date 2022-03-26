Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBLT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.68. 96,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,428. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

