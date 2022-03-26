Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating) was down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.86). Approximately 135,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 31,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.80 ($0.88).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.73. The company has a market capitalization of £59.19 million and a P/E ratio of -14.32.

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

