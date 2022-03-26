Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTWRF shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($37.36) target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF remained flat at $$35.90 during midday trading on Friday. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $37.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

