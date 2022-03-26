Vanilla Network Price Hits $4.06 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00009137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $43,320.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.15 or 0.06995318 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,308.42 or 0.99818619 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 135.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00308586 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

