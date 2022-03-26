Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Stake Cut by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,054 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,931.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.61. 92,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,301. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

