Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.2% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 449,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 98,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.72. 21,372,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539,186. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

