Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

