Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.77. 6,332,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.92. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.69 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

