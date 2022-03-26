Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 505.9% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $75,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $207.27 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $182.41 and a twelve month high of $220.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

