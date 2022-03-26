VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) PT Lowered to C$21.50 at Laurentian

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Laurentian from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EINC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. began coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, VanEck ETF Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.50.

VanEck ETF Trust stock opened at C$12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$581.86 million and a PE ratio of -7.18. VanEck ETF Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.79 and a 12-month high of C$26.06.

