Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

