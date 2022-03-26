Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.
Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17.
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
