USDX (USDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $632,827.72

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007511 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000515 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 226% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

