UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.58) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.29. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% during the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 169.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 343.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

