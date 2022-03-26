UREEQA Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. UREEQA has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $2,292.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.08 or 0.07026782 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,426.49 or 1.00021696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00042858 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

