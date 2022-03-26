Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.09. 434,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

