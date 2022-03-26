United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.34

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $8.49. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 15,024 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $141.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Newby purchased 12,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

